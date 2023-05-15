Casper Price Reaches $0.0489 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $538.18 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,715,291,878 coins and its circulating supply is 11,013,372,957 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,713,669,641 with 11,011,847,916 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05017226 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,686,100.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.