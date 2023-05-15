CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

