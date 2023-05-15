CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 0.9% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.68. 135,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.