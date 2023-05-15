Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ceapro Stock Performance
Shares of CRPOF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.62.
About Ceapro
