Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

Shares of CRPOF stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Ceapro alerts:

About Ceapro

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems. It operates under the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.