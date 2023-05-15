Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Trading Down 12.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares fell 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.71 and last traded at C$7.88. 297,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 924,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.11.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7347756 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

