Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.89 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $593,918.31 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21018122 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $781,199.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

