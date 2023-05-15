Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.