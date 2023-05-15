Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 145,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,390. The company has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 4.62. Charlie’s has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Charlie’s
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charlie’s (CHUC)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.