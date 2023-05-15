Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Chemours has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

