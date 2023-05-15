Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGIFF. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

