Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.38. 1,091,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.14. The company has a market cap of $298.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.