Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.