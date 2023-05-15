Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 249,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

