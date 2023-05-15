Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

