Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

