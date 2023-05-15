Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.