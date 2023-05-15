Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $311.74 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.
