China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49.
About China Pharma
