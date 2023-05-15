China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

