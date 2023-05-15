Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 30,351 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.