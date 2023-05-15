Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 431,754 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 490.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,754 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

