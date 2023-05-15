Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $741.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $704.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.23.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.