Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 262,091 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2,638.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,091 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $72,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Danaher by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $225.62 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

