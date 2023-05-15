Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,273,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165,761 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

