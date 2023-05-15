Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $49,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $649.02 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $657.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.11. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

