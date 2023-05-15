Cibc World Markets Corp Has $35.70 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 502.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,098 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

