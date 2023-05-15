Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. 303,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,270. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

