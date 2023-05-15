Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,329 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

