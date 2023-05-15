Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 53,467 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.43 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

