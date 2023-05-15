Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,921 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,669 shares of company stock worth $6,910,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 144,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

