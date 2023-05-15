Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $25.28 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,148,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 226,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 183,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

