Citigroup Cuts Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $4.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Cano Health stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $644.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.02. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $680.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

