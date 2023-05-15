Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,118 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,791,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. 2,863,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

