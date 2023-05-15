Citigroup Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

BFAM opened at $88.85 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $689,356.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

