City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,800 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of CIO stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Several brokerages recently commented on CIO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.