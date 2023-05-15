Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.