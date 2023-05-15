Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Columbia Care Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of CCHWF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,964. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

