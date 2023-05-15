Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.65. 362,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,736,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 663.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

