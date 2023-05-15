Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 740 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

PSX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $93.12. 883,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.