Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,599 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

