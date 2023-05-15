Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,238. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.21.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

