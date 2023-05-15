Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

