Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 369,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

