Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

