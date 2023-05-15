Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 793 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,262. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.76.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

