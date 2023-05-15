Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $6.03 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000. Elevance Health comprises about 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,026,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $918,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $796,614,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $450.58. 255,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,398. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

