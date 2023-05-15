Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGDDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. 132,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,600. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

