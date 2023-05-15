Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $119,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,919,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 177,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,171. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

