Comparing Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selectis Health and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Selectis Health pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.47 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.04 Rexford Industrial Realty $676.69 million 16.40 $167.58 million $0.95 58.15

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Selectis Health on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

