Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.08 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $35.09 or 0.00128798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $261.68 million and $10.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,008 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,456,999.01660733 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.49322212 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,721,632.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

