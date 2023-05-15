comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. comScore has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that comScore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 967,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 514,966 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of comScore by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

